Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Darrien Staton
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Durham, NC, USA
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Straw balls
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
durham
nc
usa
orange color
Orange Backgrounds
HD Abstract Wallpapers
object
straw ball
bokeh
straw
balls
HD Yellow Wallpapers
yarn
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
egg
Free images
Related collections
Collection #26: Crew
8 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Brown Backgrounds
The Great Outdoors
27 photos · Curated by Lindsay Pietroluongo
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Put a Pin
367 photos · Curated by Kate Carsella
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images