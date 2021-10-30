Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
ARTO SURAJ
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
new born baby
indian ritual
Baby Images & Photos
human
People Images & Pictures
crowd
festival
apparel
clothing
silk
sari
accessory
accessories
finger
bead
meal
Food Images & Pictures
dish
People Images & Pictures
worship
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #91: Amit Gupta
8 photos
· Curated by Amit Gupta
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
INDOORS
129 photos
· Curated by Ace
indoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Architecture
207 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers