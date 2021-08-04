Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Temple of Ramesses III, Medinet Habu, Egypt
Related tags
ruins
afterlife
culture
Desert Images
egyptian
God Images & Pictures
hieroglyphics
nile
heat
heritage
Mountain Images & Pictures
pillar
history
ancient egypt
archaeologist
column
egypt
mummy
necropolis
archeology
Free pictures
Related collections
Botanicals
421 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
botanical
Flower Images
plant
Repetitive Nature
116 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
plant
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers
fire, sun & lights
248 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Fire Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds