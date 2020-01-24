Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roy P.
@roypr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Israel
Published
on
January 24, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-E3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Lemon. Lemon tree.
Related tags
israel
HD Green Wallpapers
lemon
lemon tree
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
plant
citrus fruit
lime
tennis ball
Sports Images
ball
tennis
Sports Images
Leaf Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Fruits
36 photos
· Curated by Thao Dao
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruit
57 photos
· Curated by Annie Olivia
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Food and Things
1,947 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Cake Images