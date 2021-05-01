Go to Roger Starnes Sr's profile
@rstar50
Download free
brown wooden cross on white concrete building
brown wooden cross on white concrete building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Cross on building with small windows

Related collections

political
330 photos · Curated by Markus Spiske
political
human
People Images & Pictures
Workspaces
73 photos · Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
desk
work
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking