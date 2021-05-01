Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cross on building with small windows
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
symbol
HD Cross Wallpapers
crucifix
building
architecture
shower faucet
Free pictures
Related collections
political
330 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
political
human
People Images & Pictures
Collection #50: Eric E. Anderson
9 photos
· Curated by Eric Anderson
collection
plant
Website Backgrounds
Workspaces
73 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
desk
work