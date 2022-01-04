Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
asar media
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pondok Modern Darussalam, Gontor, Gontor 1, Gontor, Ponorogo Regency, East Java, Indonesia
Published
12d
ago
Canon, EOS 750D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
my stoobist photo in 2021
Related tags
pondok modern darussalam
gontor
gontor 1
ponorogo regency
east java
indonesia
violin
student
stoobist
school
university students
success
studying
stay cool
canon
canon 700d
virtuography
studio 2021
biola university
leisure activities
Free images
Related collections
Abstract Architecture
175 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
HD Abstract Wallpapers
architecture
building
Collection #188: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
night
universe
Space Images & Pictures
Happiness
89 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
happiness
HD Color Wallpapers
hand