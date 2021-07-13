Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Huzaifa Tariq
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lahore, Pakistan
Published
on
July 13, 2021
Nikon, D5300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sometime focus isn't the most important thing in life.
Related tags
lahore
pakistan
bokeh
bokeh background
2015
pakistani
pakistani wedding
nikon
nikon photography
bokeh effect
Abstract Backgrounds
film
vlog
australia
regional victoria
melbourne
lahore city
film photography
blogger
blog
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Aerial
356 photos
· Curated by Farouk Mechedal
aerial
aerial view
HD Wallpapers
Collection #104: The Noun Project
9 photos
· Curated by The Noun Project
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
books
351 photos
· Curated by Lessa Scherrer
Book Images & Photos
letter
HD Grey Wallpapers