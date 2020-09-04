Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tuyen Vo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 4, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
jar
pottery
potted plant
vase
planter
HD Green Wallpapers
herbs
blossom
Flower Images
pot
herbal
Free stock photos
Related collections
Rain
66 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
drop
People in nature
125 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
silhouette
Natural Textures
79 photos
· Curated by Rich Strauss
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
outdoor