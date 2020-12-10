Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
wildan alfani
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
pepper
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
bell pepper
blossom
Flower Images
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #166: Adobe Spark
9 photos
· Curated by Adobe Spark
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
sport
161 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
man
Collection #156: The Climate Reality Project
10 photos
· Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor