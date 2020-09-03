Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pauline Steines
@psteines
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
Published
on
September 3, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
galapagos islands
ecuador
Monkey Images
Nature Images
outdoors
hiking
HD Grey Wallpapers
mammal
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
baboon
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Jack Frost (Snow and Ice)
54 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
frost
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
soul scenes
158 photos
· Curated by Tracy Saunders
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Portrait
22 photos
· Curated by Andria Gutierrez
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures