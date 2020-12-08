Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Niklas Fredengren
@fredengren
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stockholm, Sweden
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Heart on the Folksam building
Related tags
stockholm
sweden
HD Grey Wallpapers
hearth
rug
text
Light Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
words
374 photos
· Curated by apple s.
word
sign
Light Backgrounds
nyekundu
3,687 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
nyekundu
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
Collection #35: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
man