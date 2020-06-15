Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Marian Brandt
@marianbrandt2000
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
monarch in my backyard, Elizabethtown, PA
Published
on
June 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
monarch in my backyard
elizabethtown
pa
invertebrate
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
Butterfly Images
monarch
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
Birds Images
plant
Flower Images
blossom
anther
Free pictures
Related collections
Drone Captures
1,145 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Collection #168: Zedge
7 photos
· Curated by Zedge
HQ Background Images
Travel Images
HD Wallpapers
Top 100 Most Viewed Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers