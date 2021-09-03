Go to Kavita Bathani's profile
Available for hire
Download free
body of water near mountain during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Monsoon palace, Sajjan Garh Road, near Mewar Garh hotel, Eklavya Colony, Udaipur, Rajasthan, India
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

View from Monsoon Palace, Udaipur.

Related collections

Workspaces
621 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
workspace
office
table
Instrumental
352 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
instrumental
Music Images & Pictures
guitar
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking