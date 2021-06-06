Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yoksel 🌿 Zok
@yoksel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ботанический сад МГУ «Аптекарский огород», проспект Мира, Москва, Россия
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fern leaves
Related tags
ботанический сад мгу «аптекарский огород»
проспект мира
москва
россия
HD Grey Wallpapers
fern
Leaf Backgrounds
fern background
Leaf Backgrounds
fern wallpaper
plants
spring garden
garden leaf
garden leaves
gardens
Leaf Backgrounds
spring plants
spring leaf
spring leaves
spring fern
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Spring
655 photos
· Curated by Yoksel 🌿 Zok
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
garden
Fern
18 photos
· Curated by Yoksel 🌿 Zok
fern
plant
garden
Phone Wallpapers
111 photos
· Curated by Yoksel 🌿 Zok
HD Wallpapers
plant
HQ Background Images