Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alan Alquist
@aalquist
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
Published
on
April 9, 2020
Canon EOS 70D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
galapagos islands
ecuador
iguana
reptile
lizard
Animals Images & Pictures
Dinosaur Images & Pictures
wildlife
jaguar
mammal
leopard
panther
Backgrounds
Related collections
iguana
21 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Stroup
iguana
Animals Images & Pictures
lizard
TRAVEL
234 photos
· Curated by Simon Thompson
Travel Images
outdoor
Animals Images & Pictures
Pamela
133 photos
· Curated by Jenny Cole
pamela
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant