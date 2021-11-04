Go to Barun Ghosh's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Ekdalia, Ballygunge, Calcutta, West Bengal, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

ekdalia
ballygunge
calcutta
west bengal
india
People Images & Pictures
human
architecture
building
downtown
HD City Wallpapers
urban
town
temple
pedestrian
street
road
shrine
worship
metropolis
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Denim for Days
121 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
denim
jeans
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking