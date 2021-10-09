Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ken Li
@kenli0893
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Garden Hill, Pak Tin, Hong Kong
Published
on
October 9, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
garden hill
pak tin
hong kong
high rise
HD City Wallpapers
urban
building
town
metropolis
apartment building
downtown
architecture
outdoors
Nature Images
housing
condo
Public domain images
Related collections
Unsplash Top 25: 25 Most Downloaded Photos of 2018 | Q1
20 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Dogs
52 photos · Curated by Robert Schmitt
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Earth Tones
83 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
interior
HD City Wallpapers