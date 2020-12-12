Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Douglas Greenberg
@douglasgreenberg
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
SLT-A77V
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
douglas greenberg
architecture
building
pagoda
worship
temple
shrine
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
People Images & Pictures
human
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Expressive faces
1,176 photos
· Curated by Lune de Papier
face
People Images & Pictures
human
Candy
51 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
candy
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
Wanderlust
60 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
wanderlust
People Images & Pictures
outdoor