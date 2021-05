Designed in 1892 by American architect A. Page Brown in the Beaux Arts style, the ferry building was completed in 1898. It was the city’s largest project undertaken up to that time. Brown designed the clock tower after the 12th-century Giralda bell tower in Seville, Spain, and the entire length of the building on both frontages is based on an arched arcade. Today the property is both a National Historic Landmark and part of the city’s booming office market.