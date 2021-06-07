Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alexandra T.
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Romania
Published
on
June 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close-up of a red tulip on a blue sky background. Minimalism.
Related tags
romania
red tulip
minimalism
Nature Images
blue sky
close-up
plant
petal
Flower Images
blossom
tulip
poppy
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Just Married
147 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
married
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
Photography-Cameras
63 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
photography-camera
camera
photography
Photos for Parent Bloggers
245 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
parent
People Images & Pictures
human