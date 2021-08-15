Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex Rybin
@alexrybin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Sunset Images & Pictures
infrastructure
lamp
road
Cloud Pictures & Images
cellular tower
Cloud Pictures & Images
Car Images & Pictures
transportation
vehicle
automobile
oilfield
building
outdoors
Nature Images
construction crane
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Repetitive Nature
115 photos · Curated by Jeremy Bishop
outdoor
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Shapes, Patterns & Textures
78 photos · Curated by Kirill
shape
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Write, Read, Note
557 photos · Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
write
note
Book Images & Photos