Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alison Dueck
@amdueck12
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 3, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lake
pup
Puppies Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures
Puppies Images & Pictures
waterdog
chase
sticks
Brown Backgrounds
golden retriever
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
mammal
canine
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
wildlife
Free pictures
Related collections
Work from Anywhere
167 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
work
Website Backgrounds
business
Nature
1,971 photos
· Curated by Alex Chaves
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Toolkits
34 photos
· Curated by Natalie Cooper-Berthe
toolkit
tool
blog