Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
SAUVIK BOSE
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kumortuli, Hatkhola, Calcutta, West Bengal, India
Published
on
December 3, 2019
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Clay idol...
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kumortuli
hatkhola
calcutta
west bengal
india
HD Black Wallpapers
finger
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
worship
Free pictures
Related collections
Travel
40 photos · Curated by Nayani sheolikar
Travel Images
building
HD City Wallpapers
INDIA
74 photos · Curated by Natalia Slavinskaya
india
human
People Images & Pictures
sumanta
18 photos · Curated by Sumanta Das
sumantum
india
west bengal