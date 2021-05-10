Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Peter Burdon
@peterburdon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Frame within a frame
Share
Info
Pingyao, Jinzhong, Shanxi, China
Published
on
May 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 300D DIGITAL
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
pingyao
jinzhong
shanxi
china
People Images & Pictures
human
furniture
architecture
building
vehicle
bicycle
bike
transportation
machine
wheel
arched
arch
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Illuminated
178 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
illuminated
outdoor
Sun Images & Pictures
Go there together.
188 photos
· Curated by Alvis Ng
outdoor
HQ Background Images
People Images & Pictures
The People Of Earth
31 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
People Images & Pictures
portrait
man