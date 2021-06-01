Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Valley of the Queens / Valley of the Kings, Egypt
Related tags
plateau
Brown Backgrounds
Landscape Images & Pictures
valley
heat
history
king
landmark
sculpture
sunny
Mountain Images & Pictures
cliff
Gradient Backgrounds
rocks
warm
warmth
hot air balloon
fly
amenhotep
ancient egypt
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Sports from Above
37 photos
· Curated by Willian Justen de Vasconcellos
Sports Images
court
line
Picture in picture
23 photos
· Curated by Tim Gouw
picture
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers
The Grid
70 photos
· Curated by Kirill
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
urban