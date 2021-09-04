Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wildan Hidayatullah
@wildanhidayatullah
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
At Taqwa Grand Mosque, Jalan Kartini, Kebonbaru, Cirebon City, West Java, Indonesia
Published
on
September 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Masjid At-Taqwa Cirebon, West Java, Indonesia
Related tags
at taqwa grand mosque
jalan kartini
kebonbaru
cirebon city
west java
indonesia
building
mosque
sky blue
awning
canopy
outdoors
hotel
Free images
Related collections
Globes and Maps
149 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
globe
map
Travel Images
Paint it Black
440 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Business Tools & Symbols
943 photos
· Curated by Michelle White
business
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds