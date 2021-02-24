Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Frosty Ilze
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Holding tulip in hand
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Flower Images
tulip
hand
HD Pink Wallpapers
HD Floral Wallpapers
botanical
Love Images
drops
water drops
dripplets
plant
blossom
geranium
petal
People Images & Pictures
human
amaryllis
pollen
finger
flower arrangement
Backgrounds
Related collections
Flora
101 photos
· Curated by Sara Christensen
flora
plant
Flower Images
digiart
684 photos
· Curated by Srividya R
digiart
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Flowers
687 photos
· Curated by Anastasia Lipatova
Flower Images
plant
blossom