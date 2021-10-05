Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Parnis Azimi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Iran
Published
on
October 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Basil, thyme, coriander and paprika
Related tags
iran
basil
thyme
coriander
HD Wallpapers
paprika
plant
produce
Food Images & Pictures
potted plant
pottery
vase
jar
vegetable
planter
herbal
herbs
lentil
bean
spice
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Above the Trees 🌲
75 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
above
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
Iranians
2,733 photos
· Curated by Ashkan Forouzani
iranian
iranian person
iran
Adventures in Asia — Selects
135 photos
· Curated by WanderSnap
asium
building
HD Grey Wallpapers