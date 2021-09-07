Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jacob Amson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tittesworth Reservoir, Leek, UK
Published
on
September 7, 2021
NIKON, COOLPIX B700
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A standard duck looking at the camera.
Related tags
tittesworth reservoir
uk
leek
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
duck
united kingdom
yellow beak
blurred background
clear sky
staffordshire moorlands
countryside
sunny
staffordshire
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
Grass Backgrounds
grass texture
waterfowl
anseriformes
Free pictures
Related collections
Wallpapers
48 photos
· Curated by Jacob Amson
HD Wallpapers
united kingdom
uk
Animals
31 photos
· Curated by Jacob Amson
Animals Images & Pictures
staffordshire
united kingdom
Staffordshire
66 photos
· Curated by Jacob Amson
staffordshire
uk
united kingdom