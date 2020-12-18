Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Savelie Antipov
@savelie
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Smolensk, Россия
Published
on
December 18, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
smolensk
россия
field
white dress
photo
Summer Images & Pictures
russian girl
plant
vegetation
Grass Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
vegetable
produce
grain
Food Images & Pictures
grassland
wheat
Free images
Related collections
Climate Impacts
98 photos · Curated by Lauren M
climate
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Through a Rainy Window
132 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
rainy
HD Windows Wallpapers
rain
Scotland
237 photos · Curated by Sholto Ramsay
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor