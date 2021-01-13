Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Earl Wilcox
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
banana
produce
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #78: Dale Partridge
9 photos
· Curated by Dale Partridge
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Vinyl and Covers
77 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cover Photos & Images
vinyl
record
Collection #160: imgix
8 photos
· Curated by imgix
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers