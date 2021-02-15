Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raphael Stäger
@raffalel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD White Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
Peaceful Pictures
bright
wonderland
Light Backgrounds
swizerland
outdoors
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ice
abies
fir
Public domain images
Related collections
WX Lens Simulator Environments
35 photos
· Curated by Kevin Stivers
outdoor
plant
HD Forest Wallpapers
Peace
6 photos
· Curated by R. Leonia Shea
peace
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Winter is Calling
199 photos
· Curated by Lavinia Beyork
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor