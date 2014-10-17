Go to Ramamoorthy Kumar's profile
@ramdreamers
Download free
closeup photography of two white mushrooms
closeup photography of two white mushrooms
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

White mushrooms on tree bark

Related collections

Fungus and Mushrooms
100 photos · Curated by Jocelyn Traher
fungu
mushroom
plant
Textures
17 photos · Curated by Tim Davenport
Texture Backgrounds
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Plant
79 photos · Curated by Amelia marais
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
flora
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking