Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ramamoorthy Kumar
@ramdreamers
Download free
Published on
October 17, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
White mushrooms on tree bark
Share
Info
Related collections
Fungus and Mushrooms
100 photos
· Curated by Jocelyn Traher
fungu
mushroom
plant
Textures
17 photos
· Curated by Tim Davenport
Texture Backgrounds
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Plant
79 photos
· Curated by Amelia marais
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
flora
Related tags
fungus
vase
flora
potted plant
pottery
jar
plant
outdoors
fungi
Tree Images & Pictures
bark
mushroom
Nature Images
bokeh
Blur Backgrounds
beige
log
gentle
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
Free stock photos