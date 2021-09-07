The Pavilion of Prince Teng towers high by the riverside, But gone is the music amid tinkling jade pendants and carriage bells. Painted pillars loom through the morning cloud from South Bay, Pearly window curtains flutter in the evening rain from West Hills. Only lazy clouds and shadows in the water are seen these long days, Great changes have taken place in the years gone by. Where is the prince who had the pavilion built here? Beyond the balustrade silently the long river flows. 滕王高閣臨江渚，佩玉鳴鸞罷歌舞。 畫棟朝飛南浦雲，珠簾暮卷西山雨。 閒雲潭影日悠悠，物換星移幾度秋。 閣中帝子今何在？檻外長江空自流。