Go to Channel 82's profile
@channel82_fvinc
Download free
virgin mary and jesus christ glass
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1145 South Street, Lincoln, NE, USA
Published on Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Bavarian-style stained glass window of Saint Katharina

Related collections

Church
26 photos · Curated by Lena Indigold
church
human
priest
Jesus Christ
12 photos · Curated by Leonardo Zorzi
jesus christ
human
catholic
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking