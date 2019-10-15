Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Meritt Thomas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
South Lake Tahoe, CA, USA
Published
on
October 15, 2019
ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Rocks along the shoreline of Emerald Bay.
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
south lake tahoe
ca
usa
outdoors
Nature Images
coast
rocks
lake
tahoe
lake tahoe
California Pictures
emerald bay
eagle falls
coastal
sand harbor
promontory
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
Free stock photos
Related collections
mountain lake
1,512 photos
· Curated by Steph J
mountain lake
outdoor
lake
landscape
317 photos
· Curated by chris thomas
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
plant
Great photos
1,201 photos
· Curated by Alex Buchanan
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Windows Wallpapers