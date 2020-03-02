Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
XIBEI JIA
@xibeij
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Shenzhen Shi, 广东省中国
Published
on
March 2, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Pink lady
Related tags
shenzhen shi
广东省中国
plant
blossom
flower bouquet
flower arrangement
Flower Images
Rose Images
rug
Free stock photos
Related collections
Background for quotes
29 photos
· Curated by Virginia Duse
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Florals.
106 photos
· Curated by Jess Campbell
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossom
Backgroundy
138 photos
· Curated by Jess Ruiz
backgroundy
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images