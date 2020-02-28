Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andy Wrights
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
February 28, 2020
Canon EOS 200D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Girl with pink roses in the background
Related tags
accessories
accessory
glasses
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
face
plant
hair
Flower Images
blossom
Leaf Backgrounds
home decor
female
Rose Images
sweater
portrait
photography
photo
Backgrounds
Related collections
HS
121 photos
· Curated by Carl Gregory
h
human
People Images & Pictures
Faces
212 photos
· Curated by Sarah Carrier
face
human
portrait
People
1,457 photos
· Curated by Aga Olej
People Images & Pictures
human
apparel