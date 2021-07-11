Go to Nguyen Minh's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and black concrete building under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Wien, Austria
Published on FinePix X100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Study
752 photos · Curated by Greg Bird
study
work
Website Backgrounds
Cities
152 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
HD City Wallpapers
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Subtle September
51 photos · Curated by Geoffrey Datema
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
urban
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking