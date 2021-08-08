Go to Streets of Food's profile
@streets_of_food
Download free
white and red rose petals on brown woven basket
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bangkok, Thailand
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A basket of shrimp-laced rice noodles in Bangkok.

Related collections

People
213 photos · Curated by Emanuel Musa
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking