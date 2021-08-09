Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Western Australia
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
coastline
HD Ocean Wallpapers
wind turbines
HD Teal Wallpapers
machine
engine
motor
turbine
wind turbine
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #125: Medium
6 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Write, Read, Note
554 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
write
note
Book Images & Photos
Music
87 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
Music Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Musician Pictures