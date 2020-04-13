Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Robert Eklund
@roberteklund
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Laxnes, Mosfellsdalur, Island
Published
on
April 13, 2020
Apple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Return to nature.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
laxnes
mosfellsdalur
island
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
river
plant
moss
algae
wilderness
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
stream
vegetation
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Humble Beginnings
38 photos · Curated by Tyler Mullins
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Still Lifes
349 photos · Curated by Cora Geroux
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
plant
Skateboard
123 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Skateboard Wallpapers
Sports Images
skate