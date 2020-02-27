Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yusuf Evli
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
February 27, 2020
X-T10
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Monstera Variegata
Related tags
plant
monstera variegata
monstera
variegata
botanical
homeplant
sunshine
shine
decor
plants
HD White Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
Free images
Related collections
Light
5 photos
· Curated by Sarah Vander Laan
Light Backgrounds
Brown Backgrounds
plant
Monstera
343 photos
· Curated by Marijke
monstera
plant
Flower Images
black and white
44 photos
· Curated by rina rizqi
HD Black Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers