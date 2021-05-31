Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Harsh Raghavani
@justaclick_24
Download free
Share
Info
Veraval, Gujarat, India
Published on
May 31, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Solo!
Related collections
Pacific Northwest
77 photos
· Curated by Carol Doane
pacific northwest
united state
outdoor
Summer Tones
157 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Collection #125: Medium
6 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
stork
veraval
gujarat
india
heron
ardeidae
crane bird
unsplash photos
canon camera
canon 5d mark iv
Birds Images
wildlife photography
wildlife
bokeh
rule of thirds
outdoor photography
outdoor
Public domain images