Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
MChe Lee
@mclee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
political
318 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
political
human
People Images & Pictures
Food
215 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kłosińska
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
sweet
Flowers
112 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Flower Images
blossom
plant