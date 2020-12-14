Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Cassidy Dickens
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Minimalist wrapping this year
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Christmas Images
HD Orange Wallpapers
minimalism
presents
Christmas Tree Images
dried oranges
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Pineapple Backgrounds
ornament
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Winter
96 photos
· Curated by Micah Kaufman Wright
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Holidays
75 photos
· Curated by Rachel Fisher
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Food Images & Pictures
christmas
118 photos
· Curated by Zoe
Christmas Images
plant
ornament