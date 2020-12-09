Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
engin akyurt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
a white duck in the lake
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
HD Water Wallpapers
wild
lake
river
duck
HD White Wallpapers
waves
outdoor
park
Cute Images & Pictures
beauty
Winter Images & Pictures
Beautiful Pictures & Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
natural
leaves
HD Autumn Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Architecture
92 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Repetitive Nature
116 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
plant
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers
Music
87 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
Music Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Musician Pictures