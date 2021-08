Restaurant Jondal. Redefined quality, simplicity, and hospitality, you are in perfect hands here. Casa Jondal is newly built by its Dutch owners. Natural interior design, with attention to detail, delicious Mediterranean cuisine. Famous for their seafood and outstanding service. Right at the beach with sunbeds. This is definitely the place to be. Location: Cala Jondal, Ibiza. ๐™ป๐šŽ๐š'๐šœ ๐šŒ๐š˜๐š—๐š—๐šŽ๐šŒ๐š ๐š˜๐š— ๐™ธ๐š—๐šœ๐š๐šŠ๐š๐š›๐šŠ๐š– @๐š’๐š‹๐š’๐šฃ๐šŠ.๐š’.๐š‹.๐š’.๐šฃ.๐šŠ.๐š’๐š‹๐š’๐šฃ๐šŠ