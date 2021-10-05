Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
HS Spender
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wells, Somerset, UK
Published
on
October 5, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-GX1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Vicars Close in Wells, Somerset
Related tags
wells
somerset
uk
urban
architecture
historical places
historic
medieval
medieval architecture
old
great britain
england
cobblestone street
cobbles
chimney pots
chimneys
vicars close
building
HD City Wallpapers
road
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Christmas
528 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Collection #125: Medium
6 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
In the mountains
54 photos
· Curated by Harry Singh
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor