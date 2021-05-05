Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Luis Morera
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 5, 2021
Canon EOS R
Free to use under the Unsplash License
female leader on stage
Related tags
stage
worship
female leader
HD Black Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Musician Pictures
musical instrument
clothing
shoe
footwear
apparel
music band
sitting
leisure activities
guitarist
guitar
performer
crowd
Backgrounds
Related collections
100
96 photos
· Curated by Monique Haen
100
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #143: Cabin Porn
4 photos
· Curated by Cabin Porn
cabin
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Collection #164: Brevitē
7 photos
· Curated by Brevitē
Travel Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers